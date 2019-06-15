|
|
Robert "Bob" Paul Hensley, 66, went home to be with the Lord Thursday morning, June 13, 2019, at Whitewater Commons following an eight-year battle with cancer.
The oldest of five children of Joe and Frances Ruth Durham Hensley, Bob was born in Harlan County, Kentucky on March 19, 1953. He graduated from College Corner - Union School with the class of 1971 and attended Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Bob was employed at Square D in Oxford, Ohio for over 20 years and faithfully served as worship minister for several area churches for over 20 years.
Bob was a member of Trinity Holiness Church in West College Corner and in his leisure time enjoyed antiques, music, cooking, and spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his father, Joe Hensley of West College Corner; three brothers, Bill (Kathy) Hensley of Liberty, Brian Hensley and Britt Hensley, both of West College Corner; a sister, Johanna (Steve) Smith of West College Corner; ten nieces and nephews; fifteen great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Ada McDonough and Doug Hart who faithfully visited him and took him to his appointments.
Bob was preceded in death by mother, Frances Ruth Durham Hensley on March 11, 2018.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Trinity Holiness Church. Pastor Britt Hensley will officiate. Burial will follow in College Corner Cemetery. Friends may call from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the church. Miller, Moster, Robbins Funeral Home, Connersville has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Holiness Church to support needy children of College Corner with lunches, snack packs, and programs at Union School.
Online condolences may be made anytime at millermosterrobbins.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on June 15, 2019