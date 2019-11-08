|
Robert Royston
Richmond, Indiana - Robert Royston age 85, passed away at Forest Park Health Campus on November 6, 2019. He was born December 9, 1933, to Helen Royston in Richmond, Indiana.
Robert, fondly known as Bobby, was considered the Jigsaw puzzle expert. Bobby graduated in 1953, from Richmond High School where he was a member of the 1952 undefeated Red Devil Football Team, the Track Team and the Tumbling Club.
Bobby is a Veteran and served our country with the United States Army where he was honorably discharged. He had worked many years at Joe Barker's Coal, Heating & Oil Vehicle Service Station on South 5th Street, Richmond, and was primarily involved in the installation of car and truck tires.
His childhood church affiliation was Mount Moriah Baptist Church.
He is survived by many friends including Tom Milligan, Ralph Wynn and Jody Whalen. His mother preceded him in death.
Friends may gather at Rosewood Terrace Community Room, 4100 South A Street, Richmond, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM, to celebrate Bobby's life. Graveside services will be held at Earlham Cemetery on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 10:00 AM; with military rites being provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Send online condolences to www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019