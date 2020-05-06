Services
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Livingston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Scott Livingston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Scott Livingston Obituary
Robert Scott Livingston

Richmond - Mr. Robert Scott Livingston 62, of Joshua Tree, Ca., formerly of Toccoa, Ga., left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on April 12, 2020 Born August 4, 1957, in Hamilton, Ohio, moving at the age of 8 he spent most of his life growing up in Richmond, In. He was preceded in death by his Father, French Eugene Livingston and his Mother, Wilma Ruth Livingston, two brothers Randall Eugene Livingston Maryville Tenn., Larry Livingston of Hiram , Georgia. Survivors include a son, Robert Clayton Livingston of western North Carolina, a sister, Pamela (William) Focht of Lithia Springs, Ga., Brother Greg Livingston of Lithia Springs, Ga., Mike ( Sandy) Livingston of Douglasville, Ga., Kevin (Betty) Livingston of Richmond, Indiana, and Shayne Livingston of California. He also leaves behind his former wife and best friend Marie Livingston of Toccoa, Ga., many nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling local arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stregallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now