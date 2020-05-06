|
Robert Scott Livingston
Richmond - Mr. Robert Scott Livingston 62, of Joshua Tree, Ca., formerly of Toccoa, Ga., left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on April 12, 2020 Born August 4, 1957, in Hamilton, Ohio, moving at the age of 8 he spent most of his life growing up in Richmond, In. He was preceded in death by his Father, French Eugene Livingston and his Mother, Wilma Ruth Livingston, two brothers Randall Eugene Livingston Maryville Tenn., Larry Livingston of Hiram , Georgia. Survivors include a son, Robert Clayton Livingston of western North Carolina, a sister, Pamela (William) Focht of Lithia Springs, Ga., Brother Greg Livingston of Lithia Springs, Ga., Mike ( Sandy) Livingston of Douglasville, Ga., Kevin (Betty) Livingston of Richmond, Indiana, and Shayne Livingston of California. He also leaves behind his former wife and best friend Marie Livingston of Toccoa, Ga., many nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews. A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling local arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stregallberheideorr.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 6 to May 7, 2020