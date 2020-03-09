Services
Culberson Funeral Home
51 S Washington St
Hagerstown, IN 47346
Robert T. Smith

Robert T. Smith Obituary
Robert T. Smith

Dublin - Robert Thomas "Bobby" Smith, 89, of Dublin died at his home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born in Richmond on October 20, 1930 to Howard and Ruth (Watt) Smith and lived most of his live in the Hagerstown area. He was a retired employee of Perfect Circle / Dana Corp. Bobby served with the U.S. Army, was a member of American Legion Post 333, Hagerstown and a member of Cambridge Lodge #5, F&AM. He enjoyed automotive and small engine repair and any outdoor activities. Survivors include his sister, Betty Reich and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry Smith in 1999 and a brother, Donald Smith. Visitation will be 11 AM to 1 PM on Thursday, March 12, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
