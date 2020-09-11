Robert "Bob" Wayne Bane
Richmond - Robert "Bob" Wayne Bane, 87, of Richmond, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord, on July 20th, 2020.
He was born to Cecil and Bessie Bane on September 10th, 1932 and was one of fifteen children. Bob served in the United States Airforce from 1952 to 1956. He finished his tour of duty at Canon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico. There he met his wife of sixty-four years, Fabiola "Fabbie" (Armijo) Bane. They were married on January 19th, 1957 in Richmond, Indiana. He worked as an electrician and facility manager and retired from Wayne Corporation.
Survivors include his loving wife, their children Debbie Bane, Tony Bane, Sandy Bane-Hawley (Steve), Lori Bane, and Kimm Huntington, twelve grandchildren, and twenty-five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister, Carol Jenkins, and several other extended family members. He was proceeded in death by his parents, six brothers and seven sisters, two infant great-grand-daughters, and many other beloved family members, including brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, and his four-legged companions.
Together, Bob and Fabbie were the pillars of strength to their large and loving family.
A small celebration of life was previously held with family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors project.
