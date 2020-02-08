Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Robert "Poppy" Wise

Robert "Poppy" Wise Obituary
Robert "Poppy" Wise

Richmond - Robert A. "Poppy" Wise, 82, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, February 7.

He was born in New Castle, Indiana on March 11, 1937 to Leonard Henry and Frances Mae Beard Wise. He was a US Army veteran and a farmer all of his life. He also retired from Dana after 30 years of service. Bob liked to watch the Andy Griffith Show, old Westerns and anything sports. He especially enjoyed vintage cars and tractors, fishing and mowing his yard.

Bob will be missed by his wife of 60 years, Trudy Wise, whom he married on August 8, 1959; son, Mike Wise; granddaughter, Mandy Chesnut and her husband, Shaun; granddaughters, Ta'Len and Bryleigh; brothers, Phillip (Ada) Wise and Carl (Sue) Wise; sisters, Patti (Charlie) Hall, and Sharon Davis; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, great-grandson, Landon, sister, Jean Copeland, and brothers, Freddie Wise and Dick Wise.

Family and friends may gather for a visitation from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US Hwy 27 South, Fountain City. A funeral ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. followed by interment with military rites in Goshen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Williamsburg Community Center, PO Box 145, Williamsburg, IN 47393.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
