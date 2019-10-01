|
|
Roberta E. Overbey
Hagerstown - Roberta E. Overbey, 95, of Hagerstown, died at her home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born in Jackson, MI on October 24, 1923 to William and Gladys (Moystner) Bennett and lived most of her life in the Hagerstown area. Survivors include 5 children, Fran Werking (Larry) of Hagerstown, Rita Risch (Ron) of Dawsonville, GA, John W. Overbey of Hagerstown, Lynda Guilmette of Hagerstown and Bonnie Thalls (Ralph) of Hagerstown; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Howard Bennett of Richmond and a sister-in-law, Margaret Bowling of Connersville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John V. Overbey in 2005; a daughter, Karen Adkins; a sister, Barbara Corn, and 2 brothers, Chester Bennett and Virgil Bennett.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, October 3, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Friday at West Lawn Cemetery. Pastor Rick Alvey will officiate. The family would like to express their gratitude to Kim Goar and others at Reid Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. Memorials may be made to Reid Foundation for hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 1, 2019