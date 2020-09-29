Roberta Gentry
Muncie - Roberta Gentry, age 96, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, September 28, 2020, at Lynd Place in Muncie.
Born August 20, 1924, in Kokomo, Indiana, to Kenneth and Losha Perry Holt, Roberta lived in Richmond and Muncie most of her life. She graduated from Richmond High School and attended Ivy Tech Community College and Ball State University. Roberta worked in the office at Hill Floral Products. She was a very active member at First Presbyterian Church in Richmond, until moving to Muncie, and had been a member of the former Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond. Roberta was a lifetime member of Sigma Phi Gamma, along with her sorority sisters who became dear friends, and a member of the Widowed Persons Service and the Richmond Senior Community Center, where she also volunteered. Roberta was always eager to be involved in a variety of activities and enjoyed helping others. She was a volunteer at Independent Living Center of Eastern Indiana, where she downloaded books for the blind for many years. She also served on the Area 9 In-Home & Community Services Agency. Roberta loved traveling, especially with Jeans Happy Travelers from Richmond, and spending time with her family and friends. She was blessed to have lived a long life and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Linda (David) McGalliard of Daleville, Indiana; precious and dear granddaughter, Jennifer (John) Marsh of Muncie; cherished great-grandchildren, Daniel, Lillian, and Spencer Marsh; sister, Sally Scott of Richmond; nieces; nephews, including special nephews, Duane Holt and Ben Matthews, both of Richmond; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, C. Edward Gentry, who died September 16, 1981; son, Colin Edward Gentry; parents; sister, Rebecca Matthews; and brothers, John L. and Robert K. Holt.
Visitation for Roberta Gentry will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor John H. Hollis officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in Webster Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: First Presbyterian Church, 100 North 10th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Richmond Senior Community Center, 1600 South 2nd Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
