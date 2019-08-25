|
|
Robin Brown
Parker - Robin Brown, 68, of Parker, Colorado passed away on August 18, 2019. Robin was born to George Stanley and Jane Alice Brown on August 28, 1950 in Richmond, Indiana.
Robin worked for close to 30 years at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana. She was a native of Indiana but moved to Parker, Colorado to be nearby her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.
Robin was predeceased by her father, George Brown. She is survived by her mother, Jane Stolle; siblings, Debra North (Bill) and Steven Brown (Alicia); daughter, Kimberly Pickering (Keith); grandchildren, Kohen, Keen, Khy, and Kwyn Pickering; and several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 25, 2019