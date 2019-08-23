Services
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1655 S. Del Sol Ave.
Sierra Vista, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Lilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney Alan Lilly


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rodney Alan Lilly Obituary
Rodney Alan Lilly

Sierra Vista, AZ. - Arizona resident Rodney Alan Lilly, 67, passed peacefully on August 12th 2019, at his home in Sierra Vista, AZ.

Services are to be held on Saturday August 24th at 2PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sierra Vista AZ located at 1655 S. Del Sol Ave.

Rodney was born February 17th 1952, in New Castle IN., to Everett and Marjorie Lilly. He loved trains and could tell you at any given time by name and number when a train was due. Rodney was also a hard worker. He could sell anything on the telephone to anyone. Additionally, he loved singing and playing the organ. Rodney is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister, and brother. He is survived by his brother Larry Lilly and many nieces and nephews. Rodney was never married but did have a partner whom he loved, Delmar Price.

Condolences may be sent to 5002 E. Vespucci Dr.; Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rodney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.