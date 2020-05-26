|
|
Rodney Ona Carroll
Oakwood, GA - Rodney Ona Carroll, age 72, passed away May 6, 2020, at his home in Oakwood, Georgia. Rodney, better known as "Roc" to friends and family, was a loving and very generous man. He was an active member in his church, Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville, teaching the 4th & 5th grade Sunday school, participating in Education for Ministry, Family Promise, Department of Family and Children's Services (DEFACS), Centering Prayer, Good News at Noon, and Help Court. He also kept active outside of the church with camping, yoga, water aerobics and volunteered weekly to deliver Meals on Wheels. Solving newspaper crossword puzzles and playing dominoes were just a few of his favorite pastimes.
Roc was born July 2, 1947, and was raised in Piqua, Ohio and after high school, went on to earn his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Wright State University. He raised three children in Lynn, Indiana, as well as coached both boys baseball and girls softball over the years. He retired from General Motors as a tool and die maker after 30 years at the Delco Moraine plant in Dayton, Ohio. After retiring he taught as a substitute teacher in Ohio and later in Georgia, where he met his wife, Suzanne (Erwin) Carroll, of Oakwood, Georgia, and enjoyed the remainder of his life.
Roc leaves behind his loving wife, Suzanne. He is survived by his brother, Edward Larry Carroll, of Findlay, Ohio, and was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Reed, his mother, Eloise Carroll, and his father, Ona (Jake) Carroll. He also leaves behind three children: Nicole (Carroll) and Matthew Case of Waynesville, Ohio, Matthew Carroll of Columbus, Ohio, and Megan (Carroll) and Jon Hallin of Oakland, California; and two stepdaughters: Tracey and Lynn Bowman, and Kelly Woods Hoffner and Will Hoffner, along with nine grandkids: Hunter and Katelyn Case; Liam (preceded in death), Sophia, and Nora Hallin; Leila and Grace Bowman; and Tessa and Naomi Hoffner.
A Celebration for Roc's life will be held at a later date, the family will notify loved ones once his celebration has been scheduled.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, a donation to Family Promise, or to Grace Episcopal Church of Gainesville, would be a way to honor Roc's legacy of giving back to his community.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 26 to May 27, 2020