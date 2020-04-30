|
Roger D. Stonecipher
Richmond - Roger D. Stonecipher, age 69, of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born December 14, 1950, in Albany, Kentucky, to Daniel and Erma Cooksey Stonecipher, Roger lived in Richmond most of his life. He worked at Premdor Entry Systems from 1985 until his retirement. Roger enjoyed fishing and spending time outside. He never met a stranger.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Pamela Hammond Stonecipher; daughters, April Singh of Richmond and Corinna Speers of Centerville, Indiana; and grandchildren, Alex, Alexis, Jakob, Karter, and Tobey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and favorite brother, Edward Stonecipher.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Roger D. Stonecipher will be private. Private graveside service will be at Earlham Cemetery with Chaplain Rick Alvey officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020