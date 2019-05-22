Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calvary United Pentecostal Church
3600 IN-121
Richmond, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
4:00 PM
Calvary United Pentecostal Church
3600 IN-121
Richmond, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Lee "Buddy" Robinson Jr.


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Lee "Buddy" Robinson Jr. Obituary
Roger "Buddy" Lee Robinson Jr., age 48, of Centerville and formerly of Everton, Indiana, passed away at Reid Health on May 17, 2019. He was born June 6, 1970, to Roger and Christine Robinson Sr., in Richmond, Indiana.

Buddy was a phenomenal concrete finisher and took great pride in his work.

He is survived by his children, two daughters: Meaghan (Brian) Hammons and Kendra (Augustus) Duty; father: Roger Lee Robinson Sr.; siblings: Jason (Sandy) Robinson, Tracy (Brian) Belew and Selena Fikes; four grandchildren: Oden, Bryleigh, Lennox and Freya; niece: Morgan Robinson; and two nephews: Charles Robinson and Daniel Robinson.

He is preceded in death by his mother: Christine Suzie Fikes and an infant son; Marcus Justin Robinson.

The family will host a Celebration of Buddy's Life at Calvary United Pentecostal Church, 3600 IN-121, Richmond, Indiana, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 4:00 PM, with Brother Ed McFarland officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church Saturday, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now