|
|
Roger "Buddy" Lee Robinson Jr., age 48, of Centerville and formerly of Everton, Indiana, passed away at Reid Health on May 17, 2019. He was born June 6, 1970, to Roger and Christine Robinson Sr., in Richmond, Indiana.
Buddy was a phenomenal concrete finisher and took great pride in his work.
He is survived by his children, two daughters: Meaghan (Brian) Hammons and Kendra (Augustus) Duty; father: Roger Lee Robinson Sr.; siblings: Jason (Sandy) Robinson, Tracy (Brian) Belew and Selena Fikes; four grandchildren: Oden, Bryleigh, Lennox and Freya; niece: Morgan Robinson; and two nephews: Charles Robinson and Daniel Robinson.
He is preceded in death by his mother: Christine Suzie Fikes and an infant son; Marcus Justin Robinson.
The family will host a Celebration of Buddy's Life at Calvary United Pentecostal Church, 3600 IN-121, Richmond, Indiana, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 4:00 PM, with Brother Ed McFarland officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church Saturday, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. Following cremation, burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 22, 2019