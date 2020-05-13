|
Roland Gerald "Bud" Jelly Jr.
Indianapolis, Ind. - Roland Gerald "Bud" Jelly Jr., age 66, of Indianapolis, Indiana, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 9, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Roland was born on February 25, 1954, in Richmond, Indiana, to Roland G. and Mary Katherine Evans Jelly Sr. He was a 1972 graduate of Richmond High School and a 1974 graduate of United Electronics Institute. Roland retired from Foxconn in Plainfield, Indiana, in 2019, where he worked as a quality assurance engineer for 10 years. Roland previously worked at Telex and Memorex. He enjoyed NASCAR, coin collecting, and visiting his family.
Survivors include his daughter, Summer Jelly of Portland, Oregon; grandchildren, Abby Rose and Porter Sage; sister, Barbara J. Robinson; brother, Ed (Vicky) Jelly; nieces, Mary Ann Lipscomb, Amy Dingess, Karen Myers, and Hope Shipley; great-nieces and great-nephews, Brianna, Brock, Kody, Mason, Tyler, Brittany, Caitlin, Christian, Maddie, and Haley; great-great-nephew, Carson; cousins, Elaine Jelly, Robin (Carol) Jelly, and Janice Dotty; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of eight years, Cynthia Goodwin Jelly and parents.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Roland Gerald "Bud" Jelly Jr. will be private. Private graveside service will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery with Fr. Sengole T. Gnanaraj officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Red Cross, Wayne/ Union County Chapter, 1417 North A Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or / Midwest Affiliate, Memorials & Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from May 13 to May 14, 2020