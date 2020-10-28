Ron Hamm
Centerville, Ind. - Ron Hamm, age 62, of Centerville, Indiana, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, surrounded by his family after a year-long battle with cancer.
Born February 19, 1958, in Richmond, Indiana, to Richard L. and Phyllis J. Pierson Hamm Sr., Ron was a life-long resident of Wayne County, Indiana. He was a 1977 graduate of Richmond High School. Ron spent his whole life working in his family's businesses, Hamm Excavating, Paul Casket, and Cambridge City Casket. He also worked at Warm Glow Candle Corporation. Ron raced midget cars for Hamm Racing for over 20 years. He served on the UMRA (United Midget Racing Association) board and was a member of several local show car clubs. Ron enjoyed being a disc jockey for many years.
Survivors include his children, Tiffany (Jay) Black of Dublin, Indiana, and Aaron Hamm of Fountain City, Indiana; grandchildren, Alexus (Austin) Call of Richmond, Jaylen Meltzer of Dublin, Justin and Haley Black, both of Cambridge City, Indiana, and Carley and Andrew Hamm, both of Fountain City; great-granddaughter, Brooklynn Call; father, Richard (Debbie) Hamm Sr. of Richmond; brother, Rick (Melanie) Hamm Jr. of Richmond; stepbrother, Dane Summan of Cumberland, Indiana; aunt, Terri Hamm of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Roxanne Lynne Moore; and uncles, Duane Hamm and Larry Pierson.
Visitation for Ron Hamm will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. An additional visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 2, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor Curt Nies officiating. Please plan to wear your own mask in the funeral home. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com
