Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
5:00 PM
Meeting House at New Garden
1334 New Garden Road
Fountain City, IN
Ron Tudor


1940 - 2019
Ron Tudor Obituary
Ron Tudor

Fountain City - Ron Tudor, of Greenville, Ohio, formerly of Fountain City, Indiana, passed on Sunday, July 7, 2019.

Ron was born November 5, 1940 in Richmond, Kentucky to the late Willie Mae and Robert Tudor. Ron is survived by his wife Dora Tudor, son and daughter-in-law Jeff and Ping Tudor of Boston, daughter and son-in-law Dennis and Sherri Purvis of Atlanta, sister-in-law Emma Tudor of New Paris, and sister Dolores Lacey of Fountain City. Ron is also preceded by six grand children and five great grand children.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 PM on August 31, 2019 at the Meeting House at New Garden at 1334 New Garden Road in Fountain City, Indiana. According to Ron's wishes he asks that this celebration be casual and full of happy memories and lots of good food. So, come with an appetite, and be prepared to smile and share stories about this wonderful man.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be given in memory of Ron to The State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

The Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, Fountain City, is assisting with arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 10, 2019
