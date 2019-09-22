Services
Ronald B. Schmidt


1954 - 2019
Ronald B. Schmidt Obituary
Ronald B. Schmidt

Nampa, Idaho - Ronald B. Schmidt, age 64, formerly of Richmond, Indiana, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.

Ron was born December 13, 1954, in Richmond, Indiana, to William G. and Marie W. Schmidt. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1972 and then received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Purdue University. Ron earned his master's degree and PhD from Colorado State University in agronomy. He was employed by Allied Seed in Nampa, Idaho. Ron was a former member of Second Presbyterian Church in Richmond. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, playing the guitar, singing, traveling, bird watching, and being outside.

He will be missed by his sister, Deborah Gibson of Richmond; brother, William Gary Schmidt of Angola, Indiana; nieces, Sarah Gibson and Anne (Mick) Kender; nephew, Bill (Christina) Gibson; great-nieces, Violet and Elizabeth; great-nephew, Billy; goddaughter, Chloe Reisen; and many friends, including special friends, Dave McWilliams and Peter and Cindy Reisen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Garry Gibson.

Per Ron's request, there will be no public services. He asked that you remember a fun time spent with him and be happy that he has "moved on". Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's honor to a charity he regularly supported: Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, 308 S. 24th Street, Boise, ID 83702.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Sept. 22, 2019
