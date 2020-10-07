Ronald Clark Motley MD
Beckley - Dr. Ronald Clark Motley MD, 66, of Beckley passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, October 5, 2020. Born January 25th, 1954 in Dayton OH, he was the son of the late Claude and Birdella Dunson. Dr. Motley graduated from Richmond High School in Richmond, Indiana in 1972. He went on to complete his undergraduate degree at Northwestern University in Illinois and his MD at Howard University in Washington, DC. He finished his residency at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN.
Dr. Motley had just retired from the VA Medical Center in Beckley WV with 24 years of service. He had been a physician for 37 years and had previously been with Kaiser Permanente in Riverside CA, and the San Bernardino Medical Group in San Bernardino CA.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Charlyn Motley of Beckley, two daughters, Melissa Motley Collins (Jared) of Barboursville, and Shailynn Motley of Union KY, and two grandchildren, Kailyn Collins and Clark Collins.
Dr. Motley was best known for his passion for sharing knowledge with others. He always had a wealth of information on any given topic and it gave him joy to share what he knew with everyone. You could always count on coming away from a conversation with him having learned something new. Dr. Motley was also a hard worker and took great pride in providing quality care to all of his patients. He was a loving husband as well as a devoted father and grandfather. He was very proud of his family and enjoyed spending time with them often. In his free time, you could find him strumming a guitar or taking professional photographs—usually of his precious grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6-8 pm and Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:30 am at the Melton Mortuary Chapel on Harper Rd. in Beckley WV. Funeral services will be held at the Melton Mortuary Chapel on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11 am. Private burial services will follow in the Forest Memorial Park Cemetery in Milton WV. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meltonmortuary.com
Melton Mortuary has the honor of serving the family. For those who wish to attend services, we request facial coverings to be worn and to please practice social distancing.