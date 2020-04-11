|
|
Ronald D. Hoover
Hagerstown - Ronald Dean Hoover, born October 19, 1940 in New Castle Indiana, passed away Thursday, April 9,2020 at Reid Health with family at his side. He was a 1958 graduate of Greensfork High School and a lifelong resident of Henry and Wayne counties. Ron began farming as a teenager with a 1952 John Deere "A," which he has kept throughout his lifetime. He was employed by Perfect Circle / Dana at Hagerstown and Richmond until his retirement. He enjoyed farm life and was a member of the Hagerstown Young Farmers. Additionally, he had significant involvement with Wayne County Farm Bureau and served as a delegate for the Indiana State Farm Bureau Convention. He, along with his wife Sylvia, whom he married in 1987, enjoyed dancing with the Cornfield Cloggers and mushroom hunting with close friends. In retirement, Ron enjoyed working on a project with the Wayne County Resource Council to photograph and document the historic barns of Wayne County. Ron often found himself a member of the "Table of Knowledge" at local restaurants and participated in euchre games with his many friends. Additionally, he was an enthusiastic supporter of Hagerstown High School Sports. Ron has been a caring and active member of the Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren throughout his life. He has always been someone to reach out to others in need. He was involved with area Church Work Camps for several years, in which they helped communities with housing difficulties. He was a loving, patient, and supportive dad, always there for anything his children needed. He was a devoted grandparent rarely missing a 4-H, sporting, music, or dance event from his five grandchildren and one great grandchild. To put it succinctly, Ron was one of the nicest men anyone could hope to know. Ron is survived by his sister Joy Curless (Lew); son Ronald S. Hoover (Zsani), daughters, Erica Hoover Smith (Craig), and Heather Kogge (John); grandchildren, Kate Pointis (Michael), Evan Hoover, Anna Hoover, Malory Owen (Nick), Jesse Kogge; his great-grandson Gavin Pointis; a niece, Lisa Ford (Steve)and a nephew, Marc Curless (Melanie). Ron was preceded in death by his loving wife Sylvia Ann Hoover (Helms) and parents Forrest and Betty Hoover.
In accordance with health department restrictions and a concern for public safety, there will be no public visitation. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Brick Cemetery Ron loved and was loved by many; a celebration of his life will be announced. Memorial donations can be made to the Nettle Creek Church of the Brethren. You are encouraged to leave condolences for the family on the guest book at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020