Ronald E. Madison
Hagerstown - Ronald Eugene Madison, 73, of Hagerstown, died at his home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. He was born in New Castle on September 15, 1945 to Millard and Edna (Ferrel) Madison, and was a life long resident of the Hagerstown area. Ron was a retired employee of Perfect Circle / Dana Corp. He was a former member of Hagerstown Volunteer Fire Dept. and enjoyed fishing. Survivors include his wife, Linda (York) Madison; two children, Ronald R. Madison (Valerie) and Tina Cox; four grandchildren, James Carlin (Kindra), Jordan Cox, Carter Cox and Carli Cox; two great-grandchildren, Harper and Haven; a sister, Phyllis Neubauer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Madison. Visitation will be 1 to 2 PM on Friday, March 15, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. A memorial service will follow at 2 PM. Rev. Robert Fannin will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , www.stjude.org/give. Online condolences may be left at www.culbersonfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 9, 2019