Ronald F. Coleman
Richmond - Ronald F. Coleman, Richmond, age 92, passed peacefully into the realms of God's glory to meet his loving savior and to reunite with his wife Virginia on March 11, 2020. Ronald passed peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's surrounded by loving family members, the Golden Rule staff and hospice staff.
Ronald was born on November 20, 1927 in Wayne County to Florence and Homer Coleman. He spent his younger years in the Spartansburg, Modoc and Bethel areas. He served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947 and was honored to be able to drive General John Eisenhower around Army bases in Germany. Ronald was co-owner of Coleman Radiator Service with his dad, Homer. After selling and retiring from the radiator business, Ronald was not content to totally retire. He continued to work part-time at Harrington Bank as their parking lot attendant for many years until the shack was torn down. He then moved inside the bank as the elevator operator.
Ronald was a people person and loved his family dearly. He loved traveling with his wife, children and grandchildren on excursions throughout the United States. He loved sharing his passion for Florida by taking his family on many trips to the Florida Gulf Coast. Ronald was known for growing lots of exotic plants right in his own back yard. His favorites were banana trees, gardenias and hibiscus plants. He constructed cold frames and green houses in the back yard to house many exotic plants. Ronald was committed to attending First English Lutheran Church with his family for most of his life. His faith was quiet, humble, and personal to him. His favorite hymns were "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art". He was committed to the Lord in his own quiet and peaceful way.
Ronald is survived by one daughter Susan (Lindley) Shearer of Richmond; sons David (Sharon) Coleman of Bath, Indiana and Marc (Sarah) Coleman of Camden, Ohio; grandchildren Jeff Lindley, David (Jenny) Lindley, Jacob, Preston, Katelyn Coleman, Courtney (Corey) Brattain, Angela Hoagland, Allison Houston, Dylan, Kylie, Cody, Easton, Maverick, Lane, Bryson and Brayden; also several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He also has one surviving sister Janet (Jerry) Hill of Hilliard, Ohio.
Ronald was preceded in death by Virginia, his wife of 66 years, his parents, Florence and Homer Coleman, siblings Leland, James, Faye and Juanita.
The family of Ronald has nothing but gratitude and love for Golden Rule Nursing Home- Straightline Pike, who faithfully cared for him for five years and became a second family to our family. Thank you for the beautiful care he received. Also, a huge thank you to Reid Hospice angels who devoted themselves to keeping Dad comfortable for several years. The family has deep appreciation and love for the Golden Rule and Hospice staff members.
Services for Ronald will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at First English Lutheran Church. Burial will immediately follow at Lutherania Cemetery. Pastor John Walker and Pastor Chip Belanga will officiate. Family and friends may call from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) at the church.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020