Ronald "Ron" Fullerton
Richmond - Ronald D. Fullerton, 70, passed away on Friday morning, November 6 at Reid Health.
Ron was born in Richmond, Indiana, on November 10, 1949, the son of Albert E., Sr. & Freda J. Defibaugh Fullerton, both of whom preceded him in death.
Ron was a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired as Maintenance Supervisor from Richmond Community Schools after 26 years of service. He was retired as maintenance supervisor at Richmond Community Schools after 26 years of service. Ron enjoyed bowling and played in a league at Legends Lanes in Richmond. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Ron will be remembered for his honesty and willingness to help others.
Ron will be missed by his wife, the former Diane Ehrhardt; daughter, Amber Hurd & husband, Nacio; step-daughter, Julie Wells; step-sons, Robert Wells & wife, Nikki, and Matthew Fray & wife, Jennifer; brothers, Gerald Hutzelman & wife, Vickie, Al Fullerton, Jr. & wife, Arline, and Tom Fullerton & Kim; stepsisters, Karen and Sharon; step-brother, Bud; 12 grandchildren and nieces & nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 pm on Thursday, November 12 at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US Highway 27, Fountain City. A memorial service will begin at 6:00 pm.
The funeral home will require all attendees to wear a mask while visiting. Plan to provide your own.
Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
.