Ronald J. Holthouse
Richmond - Ronald J. Holthouse, age 83, of Richmond, Indiana, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Friends Fellowship Community.
Born December 7, 1936, in Richmond, Indiana, to G. Howard and Helen L. Thomas Holthouse, Ron was a life-long resident of this community. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1955 and was a 1959 graduate of DePauw University. Ron served as a supply officer in the United States Air Force from 1959-1962. He worked as the controller and general manager of Holthouse Furniture Corporation, his family's business, for 28 years. Holthouse Furniture Corporation was a thriving business for 82 years, before it was sold to Heilig-Meyers in 1990. Ron then worked as a realtor, in affiliation with Lingle Real Estate from 1991-2005, until he retired.
Ron was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where he volunteered as finance chairman, council member, usher captain, eucharistic minister, lector, and cafeteria helper at Seton West School. Ron served on the board of directors and as treasurer of the Mental Health Association of Wayne County and Westside Splash Club and was on the board of directors for the Richmond Area Rose Festival. He was president of DePauw University Area Alumni Association, RHS Music Boosters fund drive captain, and Wayne County United Way captain. Ron also volunteered at Reid Hospital's Administrative Office and Circle-U Help Center. He was a lifetime blood donor, having donated 140 units of blood.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Mary Regina "Regie" Callahan Holthouse; daughters, Rebecca (Charles) Hamlin of Illinois and Rene (Steve) Chronert of Connecticut; sons, Randy (Vicki) Holthouse of Kansas and Ross (Kathy) Holthouse of Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Jacob (Lauren), Emily (Ross), and Maggie Hamlin, Tom and Michael Chronert, Tiffany (Mitch), Andrew (Kaytlyn), Julie, and Jessie Holthouse, and Madelyn and Ryan Holthouse; eight great-grandchildren, Hadley and James, Riley, Erin and Allie, Kourtney and Derrik, and Peyton; sister, Kathleen (John) Kutter of Richmond; brother, Tom (Joy) Holthouse of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sister of Charity Jeanine Holthouse.
Ron's family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at The Courtyards at Friends Fellowship for their loving care.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, we regret to inform you that services for Ronald J. Holthouse will be private. Private graveside service will be at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery with Fr. Todd Riebe officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. A memorial visitation and service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish for Holy Family, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374 or Seton Catholic Schools, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
