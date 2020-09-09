1/1
Ronald L. Farlow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald L. Farlow

Richmond, IN - On August 21, Ronald L Farlow, a loving father, passed away at the age of 86. Ronnie was born on May 1, 1934, in Richmond, IN to Keith and Edith (Spotts) Farlow.

Ronnie grew up in a loving household with four brothers and four sisters. He loved owning and working on several old classic cars, in particular big ones like Lincolns. Ronnie would rewire a car's sound system with a creative amount of clever buttons and make it a pleasure to ride leisurely on a Sunday afternoon. Ronnie also played the piano beautifully.

He remembered every family member's birthday and would pick out the most appropriate and beautiful cards. He found the Brightside of every situation and had an infectious laugh. Even with his death, you can be sure he would want everyone who knew him to think happy thoughts and celebrate life.

Ronnie is survived and fondly remembered by his sons Mike, Donnie, daughter Laura, daughter-in-law Daphne, Sister Mary, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberhiedeorr.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond
222 North 10th Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765/962-9526
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home - Richmond

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved