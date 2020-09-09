Ronald L. Farlow
Richmond, IN - On August 21, Ronald L Farlow, a loving father, passed away at the age of 86. Ronnie was born on May 1, 1934, in Richmond, IN to Keith and Edith (Spotts) Farlow.
Ronnie grew up in a loving household with four brothers and four sisters. He loved owning and working on several old classic cars, in particular big ones like Lincolns. Ronnie would rewire a car's sound system with a creative amount of clever buttons and make it a pleasure to ride leisurely on a Sunday afternoon. Ronnie also played the piano beautifully.
He remembered every family member's birthday and would pick out the most appropriate and beautiful cards. He found the Brightside of every situation and had an infectious laugh. Even with his death, you can be sure he would want everyone who knew him to think happy thoughts and celebrate life.
Ronnie is survived and fondly remembered by his sons Mike, Donnie, daughter Laura, daughter-in-law Daphne, Sister Mary, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberhiedeorr.com
.