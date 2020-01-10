|
Ronald L. "Ron" Matheny
Richmond - Ronald L. "Ron" Matheny, age 79, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Reid Health.
Born February 25, 1940, in Richmond, Indiana, to Paul and Velma Mullin Matheny, Ron was a life-long resident of this community. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Ron retired from Belden in 1988, where he had worked for 24 ½ years. He was a member of Crosspoint Church in Richmond. Ron enjoyed traveling in his RV with the Hoosier Cruisers.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sharion Hobbs Matheny; sons, Dale (Debbie) Matheny of Richmond and Doug (Denise) Matheny of New Paris, Ohio; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Matheny of Richmond and Jim Matheny; nieces; nephews, cousins; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Jamison Matheny and parents.
The family wishes to thank Tonya Minger for the loving care she gave to Ron.
Visitation for Ronald L. "Ron" Matheny will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Conrades officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020