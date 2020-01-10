Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Matheny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. "Ron" Matheny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald L. "Ron" Matheny Obituary
Ronald L. "Ron" Matheny

Richmond - Ronald L. "Ron" Matheny, age 79, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born February 25, 1940, in Richmond, Indiana, to Paul and Velma Mullin Matheny, Ron was a life-long resident of this community. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Ron retired from Belden in 1988, where he had worked for 24 ½ years. He was a member of Crosspoint Church in Richmond. Ron enjoyed traveling in his RV with the Hoosier Cruisers.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Sharion Hobbs Matheny; sons, Dale (Debbie) Matheny of Richmond and Doug (Denise) Matheny of New Paris, Ohio; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry Matheny of Richmond and Jim Matheny; nieces; nephews, cousins; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Jamison Matheny and parents.

The family wishes to thank Tonya Minger for the loving care she gave to Ron.

Visitation for Ronald L. "Ron" Matheny will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Conrades officiating. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: , Wayne County Unit, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Doan & Mills Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -