Ronald L. McClain, Sr.
Ronald L. McClain, Sr., 79, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, July 29.
Ron was born on July 20, 1941, the son of Emerson C. "Red" & Phyllis Marie Sheffer McClain, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a 1959 graduate of Williamsburg High School. He married the former Bonnie J. Godsey 59 years ago on June 18, 1961, and they were blessed with two sons.
Ron enjoyed a career as a manufacturer's representative that spanned over 50 years. He remained active in his company, Imperial, McClain & Associates, until early June. Ron enjoyed attending area sporting events and supporting youth programs and was a generous supporter of Northeastern High School athletics. He was an avid golfer. When he was growing up, he showed horses with his Dad. He enjoyed watching Westerns throughout his life.
Ron will be missed by his wife of 59 years, Bonnie McClain; son, Jon McClain; granddaughter, Lindsey McClain; sister & brother-in-law, Mary Lou & Buster Evans; several nieces & nephews and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his son, Ron McClain, Jr.
Public visitation for Ron will be from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.
Ron's life will be celebrated by Pastor David Anderson at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 1, at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Earlham Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged for the Ron & Bonnie McClain Family Fund, in care of the Wayne County Foundation, 33 South Seventh Street, Richmond, IN 47374. This fund was established to fund two annual scholarships at Northeastern High School; to recognize one girl and boy in the NHS Basketball program.
In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, visitors are required wear masks and observe physical distancing guidelines during visitation and services.
