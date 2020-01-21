Services
Ronald L. Wickett


1937 - 2020
Ronald L. Wickett Obituary
Ronald L. Wickett

Richmond, Ind. - Ronald L. Wickett, age 82, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

Born September 21, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana, to William Eugene and Margaret F. Miller Wickett, Ron lived in this community most of his life. He served in the U.S. Air Force. Ron retired from Marvel Industries, where he worked in sales and service. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Ron enjoyed fishing, golfing, and visiting the ocean.

Survivors include his children, Douglas R. (Virginia) Wickett of Richmond, Valerie (Tony) Windle of Brookville, Indiana, and Vicki (Randy) Holthouse of Gardner, Kansas; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Kelley of Indianapolis, Indiana; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Patricia L. Scott Wickett, who died February 11, 2018.

Private services for Ronald L. Wickett will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in New Liberty Cemetery near Lynn, Indiana. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 240 South 6th Street, Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
