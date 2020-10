Or Copy this URL to Share

Ronald Lee Petty



81. 1/1/39 to 9/17/2020. Born Wayne County; relocated his family to Florida 1966. Retired machinist from Westinghouse Corp. Preceeded in death by wife, Becky Long Petty, and daughter, Lea Ann. Survived by Beth, Susan, Brad, Leslie, and grandchildren. Family members will hold a private service, date to be determined.









