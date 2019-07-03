Ronald "Ronnie" Moore



Richmond, IN - Ronald (Ronnie) Moore 78 passed away July 1, 2019 due to complications from Kidney Cancer. Ronnie was born March 8, 1941 in Palmer, Kentucky to Linville (Bluey) and Pinie Moore. While he lived here most of his life in Richmond, he was extremely proud of his Kentucky heritage and traditions.



Ronnie worked at Metal Specialty and Belden Corporation prior to owning The Tally Ho Pub. Fearless and determined, he transformed The Tally Ho to be one of the nicest, safest, and friendliest bars in town. In doing so, he earned much respect and love from many in the community. A special thanks goes to, Adam and Melia for continuing to keep his legend alive.



Often seen with a racing form in his hand and preparing to handicap his next big win, Ronnie was an avid thoroughbred racehorse enthusiast. He also enjoyed playing Poker and Gin with anyone up for the challenge.



Left to cherish his memory are his children Marty Moore of Richmond, Tammy Moore of Tampa Bay, Florida, and Jeff Moore of Port Richey, Florida, brother and best friend David Moore of Williamsburg, brother-in-laws Denny (Gloria) Longworth of Newberry, Florida, and Jerry (Elaine) Longworth of Richmond, sister-in-law Sharon Cain of West Palm Beach, Florida, grandchildren Jacob (Andrea) Moore of Indianapolis, Zachary Van Winkle of Louisville, Kentucky, Cody Van Winkle of Indianapolis, and Lindsay (Adam) Van Winkle of Los Angeles, California, great grandchildren Jacob and Josiah Moore of Indianapolis, nieces and nephews; cousins and a special friend Patsy Schwab.



His wife of more than 60 years Janice (Longworth) Moore died December 4, 2018. He is also preceded in death by his parents. Ronnie's family would wish to express their gratitude for the care provided by the Golden Living Center-Richmond, and the Reid Oncology Department, especially Abbey Koons.



Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday July 6, 2019 at Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Doris Lakes officiating. Burial will be in Goshen Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on July 3, 2019