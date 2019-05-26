Ronald Raymond Christopher



Richmond - Ronald Raymond Christopher, age 75, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on the morning of May 22, 2019, at IU Health in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Born July 22, 1943, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Raymond and Rosella Christopher, Ron graduated from Brookville High School in 1961 after growing up and helping on the farm with his parents and siblings.



He fell in love with his wife of 56 years, Ronda, and married her on a snowy day on December 21, 1963, in Laurel, Indiana. Soon after, they moved to Richmond, Indiana, to start a family. Ron was first employed at Mercury Records and Dana Corporation, while serving in the Indiana National Guard. Following his dreams of starting a business, he worked evenings on cars to eventually start Christopher's Auto Repair in 1966, a successful business which remains open to this day.



Ron always put his family first, and he may have never missed a single baseball game of any of his three boys. Ron not only attended games, but spent evenings and weekends building baseball fields, batting cages, and anything he could do to help the Optimist Club, of which he was a proud lifetime member who received the Optimist of the Year Award in 1981.



Ron spent his free time enjoying hobbies like restoring classic cars including his favorite Thunderbirds, hunting (including sometimes trespassing) to find the best wild morel mushrooms in the area, helping his sons fix things around the house, and keeping up with his grandchildren. He was a friend to everyone, and his true passion in life was helping others.



Surviving family members include his wife of 55 years, Ronda Irene Snoddy Christopher; sons, Ryan (Stacey Velkovich) Christopher and Eric (Lauren) Christopher, both of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandchildren, Karis, Walker, Holland, and Jonathan Christopher; siblings, Rosemary (Lloyd) Drew of Colorado, David (Zona) Christopher of Richmond, and Wayne Christopher of Hamilton, Ohio; sister-in-law, Evy Christopher of Richmond; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Troy Christopher; parents; and brother, Eugene Christopher.



Friends may call 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Doan and Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Doan and Mills Funeral Home. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery in Camden, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Richmond High School, for the Ronald Troy Christopher Scholarship Fund, Attn: Sally Porter, 380 Hub Etchison Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.



Condolences may be sent to the family via www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Palladium-Item on May 26, 2019