Ronald Spurlock
Connersville -
Ronald Clyde Spurlock Jr., 39, of Connersville, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Ron was born on September 26, 1979 and is the son of Ronald Clyde Spurlock Sr. and Nancy (Cowan) Spurlock. On September 2, 2006, he married Kylie Mitchell in Gatlinburg, TN.
Ron Jr. is a Connersville High School graduate of the class of 1998. Throughout his time at the high school, he was very involved in baseball and basketball. He is the current record holder for most home runs in a season by any CHS baseball player. Ron achieved the distinguished honor of Master Mason while a member of the Masonic Warren Lodge #15 F&M in Connersville. He was also a member of the American Legion Post # 1 and Connersville VFW # 571. He also served on the Fayette County School Board. Ron was skilled in HVAC and plumbing where he had done extensive work at Connersville Park Road Christian Center.
Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. Whether it was riding motorcycles, quads, racing his flat drag truck at Gravelrama, or cheering his girls on at softball games, Ron always enjoyed being outside. Above all, he loved to spend time with his children.
Along with his parents and wife, Kylie, he will be greatly missed by his children; Baylie Lynn Spurlock, Maggie Mae Spurlock, Sophie Leigh Spurlock and Ronald Clyde Spurlock III; a sister Veronica Sue Spurlock; and maternal grandfather, Herman Cowan.
Ron was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Esther Spurlock Sr.; and maternal grandmother, Lillian Cowan.
Visitation for Ron will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Urban Winkler Funeral Home, 513 W. 8th Street, Connersville. A Masonic Memorial service will be conducted by the Warren Lodge #15 F&M at 7:45 pm on Tuesday. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 11:00 am at Park Road Christian Center, 120 W. 25th St. Connersville with Reverend Lester Rose officiating. Burial will follow in Laurel North Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook or send the family a personal message, please visit www.urbanwinklerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Mar. 24, 2019