Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel
1010 E. Main Street
Cambridge City, IN 47327
765-478-4221
Ronald P. "Ron" Vogelgesang, 80, of Cambridge City, passed away at Reid Health surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born on September 14, 1939 in Richmond to Paul and Valeta (Rash) Vogelgesang.

Ron was a graduate of Richmond High School and later served in the U.S. Navy. He had worked for 24 years as a tool and die maker at Wallace Sheet Metal and R&D Pattern while also tending to his farm work for 50 years. After retirement he worked for Western Wayne Schools and a Bus driver and janitor. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Cambridge City for 55 years where he was an usher and member of St. Elizabeth Social Club. His favorite times were spent around campfires with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years Mary Ann Vogelgesang; children Rhonda (Dallas) King, Renee (Jeff) Schambers, Randy (Tracy) Vogelgesang, Robin (Heath) Hokey and Rachai (Rob) Ewing; 8 grandchildren; siblings Carol Moak, Janice Ninde, Danny (Nancy) Vogelgesang and Bonnie (Ernie) Barrett: and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his step-mother Fontella; sister Ginny Fry; special aunts Loretta and Elizabeth and mother in-law Camille Loschiavo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Church at 11:00 am with Father John Hall and Father John Luerman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City. Friends may gather at Waskom Capitol Hill Chapel from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 and 10:00 am until 10:30 am on Friday before services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's and the Diabetes Association's.

Online condolences to www.waskoms.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
