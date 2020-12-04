Ronnie "Joe" Spencer
Richmond - Ronnie "Joe" Spencer, 75, of New Paris, Ohio, passed away during the early hours of Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.
He was born on December 16, 1944, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Harold and Phyllis (Dill) Spencer.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Spencer; his sister, Darlene Cook; his sisters-in-law, Debbie Spencer, and Marjorie Hamilton; and his brother-in-law, William Christy.
Joe was a 1963 graduate of Westmont High School. He was a truck driver for many years and spent several years working for Ernst Concrete in Richmond as a concrete truck driver. Joe was a member of the Fellowship Masonic Lodge #106 in New Paris where he was a member of the ancient accepted Scottish Rite and was an 32nd Degree Mason. Joe loved antique tractors and had several himself. He was a member of the Wayne County Antique Tractor Club and the Anthony Wayne Pontiac Car Club.
Joe is survived by his wife of 44 years, Martha (Christy) Spencer, whom he married on October 23, 1976; his son, David Spencer and his wife, April, of Connersville, Indiana; his grandson, Justin Spencer and his wife, Chen Heimin, of Chicago, Illinois; his siblings, Jerry Spencer and his wife, Maxine, of Hagerstown, Indiana, Jim Spencer and his wife, Karen, of Hollansburg, Ohio, David Spencer and his wife, Rosie, of New Paris, Randy Spencer of Richmond, and Janice Balthis of Richmond; his brother-in-law, Gus Cook, of New Paris; his sister-in-law, Janet Richardson of Richmond; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private family visitation and service will take place at Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus. Joe will be laid to rest in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be given to LifeSpring Church, 5600 US Highway 27 North, Richmond, Indiana, 47374, or New Paris Masonic Lodge #106, 116 S. Washington Street, New Paris, Ohio 45347.
