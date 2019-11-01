Resources
Richmond - 93 years of age, longtime resident of Richmond, IN passed away on November 1, 2019.

Rosalie was born in Indianapolis on November 6, 1925. She was a member of Temple Boruk and a life member of Hadassah.

Rosalie is survived by her beloved family, children: Price (Martha) Glazer, Marcee Whalen and Suzanne Glazer; her sister, Sharon Schuchman, 7 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Bertram; her son, Bruce and her brother, Barry Pollack.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Mortuary, 114114 N. Michigan Road, Zionsville, IN 46077.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
