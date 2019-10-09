Services
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
1939 - 2019
Rosalie Walcott Obituary
Rosalie Walcott

Richmond - Rosalie Walcott, age 79, of Richmond, Indiana, died Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her daughter's home.

Born December 14, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio, to Charlie and Bertha Bremer Schindler, Rosalie lived in Richmond most of her life. She earned an associate degree from PJ's College of Cosmetology in Richmond. Rosalie worked as a beautician for 40 years. She was a member of Square Dance Club in both Richmond and Winter Haven, Florida. Rosalie attended First Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include her daughters, Peggy (Todd Anderson) Nolte of Centerville, Indiana, and Bertha (Mike) Quisenberry and Betty (Phil) Cromer, both of Richmond; son, Clyde E. Walcott Jr. of Lakeland, Florida; granddaughters, Jennifer Quisenberry and Chelsea Cromer; step grandsons, James O'Toole and Ian Walcott; great-granddaughter, Nicole Quisenberry; great-grandsons, Blakely Quisenberry and Vincent Elison; sisters, Carolyn Dansereau of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sylvia Chamness of Richmond, and Darlene Carter of Corinth, Mississippi; brothers, Benny and Larry Schindler, both of Corinth; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Clyde E. Walcott Sr., who died January 9, 2013; parents; and brother, Charlie Schindler.

Visitation for Rosalie Walcott will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home with Pastor Leo Clinton officiating. Burial will be in Lutherania Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Palladium-Item on Oct. 9, 2019
