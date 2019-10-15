|
Rose Marie Dobbs
Richmond - Rose Marie Dobbs 49 of Richmond passed away October 12, 2019 at Reid Health after a long illness. She was born September 2, 1970 in Dayton, Ohio to Michael Clarence Dobbs and Verna Dobbs Booher and lived in this area most of her life.
She was a Richmond High School and PJ's Cosmetology graduate.
Rose was a hairdresser, decorator and designer; she most recently was working at Belden.
She is survived by her grandmother Nina Chatterton of Richmond; mother Verna (Paul) Booher of Richmond, her beloved daughter Markie M. Hughes of Indianapolis, three brothers and sister include John (Trich) Booher of Greenville, Ohio, Michelle (Chris) Sherer of Richmond, David Booher of Richmond, Billy (Brandi) Booher of Centerville; special nieces and nephews Brian, Alicia, Jeremy (Sarah) Sherer, Aubree Booher, special great nephew Caleb Davis, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father Michael Dobbs and her grandfather George Chatterton.
Rose was an unselfish, loving, caring, and giving sister, daughter, mother and friend. She had tenacity for life and kept giving even after her life had ended by becoming an Indiana Donor.
Graveside services will be 1:00PM Saturday October 19, 2019 at Springlawn Cemetery in New Paris, Ohio. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019