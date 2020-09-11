1/1
Rose Marie Napier
1938 - 2020
Rose Marie Napier

Richmond, Ind. - Rose Marie Napier, age 81, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at Reid Health.

Born November 27, 1938, in Richmond, Indiana, to Lloyd and Pearl Isaacs Napier, Rose was a life-long resident of Richmond. She was a loving sister and aunt.

Survivors include her brother, Gene (Ellen) Napier of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nieces, Andrea Minor, Tina Wood, Jennifer Miller, Joyce Cope, Michele Buttz, Vicki Merkle, and Donna Gallo; nephews, Kenny Napier, Buck Ezsol, Jerry Ezsol, Darrell Mike, Michael Napier, James Napier, Doug Napier, Russell Napier, and Jeff Napier; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Don, Ralph, and Darrell Napier; and niece, Pam Fine.

Private graveside service for Rose Marie Napier will be held at Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
