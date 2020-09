Rose Marie NapierRichmond, Ind. - Rose Marie Napier, age 81, of Richmond, Indiana, died Monday, September 7, 2020, at Reid Health.Born November 27, 1938, in Richmond, Indiana, to Lloyd and Pearl Isaacs Napier, Rose was a life-long resident of Richmond. She was a loving sister and aunt.Survivors include her brother, Gene (Ellen) Napier of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nieces, Andrea Minor, Tina Wood, Jennifer Miller, Joyce Cope, Michele Buttz, Vicki Merkle, and Donna Gallo; nephews, Kenny Napier, Buck Ezsol, Jerry Ezsol, Darrell Mike, Michael Napier, James Napier, Doug Napier, Russell Napier, and Jeff Napier; cousins; and many friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Don, Ralph, and Darrell Napier; and niece, Pam Fine.Private graveside service for Rose Marie Napier will be held at Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com