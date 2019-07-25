Services
1929 - 2019
Rose Mary Clark Obituary
Rose Mary Clark

Richmond - Rose Mary Clark, age 90, passed away July 21, 2019 in her home in Clinton, OK surrounded by her family.

Rose Mary was born in Piqua, OH June 30, 1929. She lived most of her life in Richmond, IN. where she raised her family. She was a member of the W.I.B.C, Moose Lodge, American Legion, & Druids. Rose Mary loved bingo.

She was married to Glen M. Clark on August 31, 1946. They had 7 children Robert D Clark (Charlene) Of Dickson, TN, Terry Lee Clark (Rosanne) of Crossville, TN, James H. Clark (Saundra) of Richmond, IN, Roseanna M. Painter (Sean) of Kennesaw, GA, Glena Jo Burke (Mike) of Clinton, OK, a sister Jane Spencer of Inverness, FL. Rose Mary was very proud of all 31 grandchildren, 51 great grandchildren, and 10 great-great grandchildren and several nieces & nephews.

Preceded in death by Pamala Rose Clark and Paul Clark (Karen of Richmond, IN), her parents, Henry & Alta Brandon, brother Melvin Brandon (Patricia), 1 grandchild and 2 great grandchildren.

Services for Rose Mary will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday (July 27, 2019) at Riggle-Waltermann Mortuary. Rev. James Slaven will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Crown Hill Cemetery. Friends and family may call on Friday (July 26, 2019) from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Published in The Palladium-Item from July 25 to July 26, 2019
