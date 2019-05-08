Services
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
(765) 847-2612
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:30 PM
Smith-McQuiston Funeral Home
321 Us 27 S
Fountain City, IN 47341
View Map
Rosella VanWinkle Obituary
Rosella Van Winkle

Richmond - Rosella Van Winkle, 73, of Richmond, passed away Monday, May 6 at Reid Health.

Rosella was born on September 9, 1945 in Mount Vernon, Kentucky to Benny and Dorothy McCracken Rowland. She married Arnold Van Winkle 53 years ago on March 15, 1966.

Rosella was a beautician and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking for her family and sewing, making blankets for many of her grandchildren. She also enjoyed going to yard sales.

Rosella will will be missed by her husband, Arnold; daughters & sons-in-law, Dana & Michael Root and Debbie & Carl Vanover; sons & daughter-in-law, Greg & Barbara Tanner, Frank Tanner; granddaughters, Cherish Tanner and Kayla Tanner; grandsons, Josh Tanner, Dylan Tanner, Evan Root, Michael Tanner, Brian, and three great-grandchildren.

Rosella was preceded in death by her parents and son, Vance Van Winkle.

A funeral ceremony will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City. Interment will follow in Willow Grove Cemetery.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 12:00 noon - 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.smithmcquistonwebster.com .
Published in The Palladium-Item on May 8, 2019
