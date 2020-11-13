Rosemary M. Klemann
Richmond, Indiana - Rosemary M. Klemann, age 84, of Richmond, died November 10, 2020, at The Springs of Richmond.
She was born February 5, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio, to Joseph and Thelma Moul Campbell. Rosemary was a 1954 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Springfield, Ohio and was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother.
She was very active in her parish church, St. Andrew with choir, helping at the soup kitchen for 10 years and visiting the sick at Reid Health and the Richmond State Hospital. She also enjoyed playing golf with her husband for 49 years.
Survivors include her husband: Ronald Gene Klemann whom she married September 3, 1971; one daughter: Viola Marie Caywood; one son: Daniel Joseph Klemann; and grandson: Stewart Alan Guthrie.
There is no public services. Interment will be in St. Andrews Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Rosemary, memorial donations can be sent to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.