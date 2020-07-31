Rosemary "Rosie" MillerRichmond - Rosemary "Rosie" Miller, age 92, of Richmond died Thursday morning (July 30, 2020) at her residence. She was born in Richmond, on February 4, 1928 to Leo "Hap" and Frances Hillman Kutter. She was a lifelong Richmond resident. She married John (Jack) Miller on August 6, 1949, and together they raised 10 children. She was known to fondly say, "I would do it all again in a heartbeat!" Rosie was a homemaker and later worked as a cook at the former Henery's Restaurant. Rosie loved flowers and was known for her beautiful flower gardens. Ice cream was her "heaven on earth". She was a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. Rosie had a special connection to a group known as "The Nine Dills" which was a group of friends from the eighth grade of which members Hilda and Babe still survive.Survivors include her children Sherry (Tom) Amyx, David (Kathy) Miller, Vicki (Ronnie) See, Jeanne (Dale) Charlton, Julie (John) Dershem, Connie (Chuck) Minor, John (Jeanne) Miller, Patsy (Jeff) Widau, Cindy (Mike) Hirsch and Terri (Charles) Schroeder; brother Anthony (Mary) Kutter; 27 grandchildren, 54 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1989, 1 sister, 3 brothers, 2 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Her family knows she is happily reuniting with all of them now.The family would like to offer special thanks to Mary and also to Melanie, Greg, Julie and Virginia from Reid Hospice. Most importantly we thank Sherry and Tom for their years of unselfish care for our mom.A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday (August 6, 2020) at 10:00 A.M. at Holy Family Church. Burial will immediately follow at St. Andrew Cemetery. Father Sengole Gnanaraj and Father John Luerman will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made in Rosie's name to St Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish or schools (240 South 6th St Richmond, Indiana) or to Reid Health Foundation for Hospice (1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, Indiana).