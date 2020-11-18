Rosetta Shock



Williamsburg - Rosetta Shock, 85, passed away peacefully the evening of Monday, November 16th.



Rosetta was born in New Lisbon, Indiana on September 15th, 1935, the daughter of George and Dorothy Wright McKillip. She married James E. "Jim" Shock on April 9th, 1955. They were blessed with three children and 52 years of marriage before his death on December 30th, 2007.



Rosetta lived in Williamsburg most of her life. She enjoyed collecting antiques and took great pride in her home, where she was blessed to live independently. Family was her most important treasure, she was known for cooking holiday meals and Sunday dinners. She shared breakfast with her son Jeff routinely. She also loved being outdoors working in her garden and maintaining her flower beds. She was a devoted fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Indiana Pacers, however her favorite sports involved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a proud supporter and a fixture on the sidelines over the years. She was a former election poll worker when they were held at the Williamsburg Fire Department. She enjoyed working and held several small jobs, keeping her busy until retirement age. She didn't miss an opportunity to travel with her family and enjoyed excursions to the casino. She was up to date on the latest news and trends. She enjoyed subscriptions to magazines and the Nettle Creek Gazette.



Rosetta will be missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff & Katrina Shock; daughter and son-in-law Tracey & Dennis Frame; grandchildren Jennifer Warvel (Dennis Nicholson); Matthew McDermitt (Tami Vance); Danielle (Joe) Goodwin; Damon (Amanda) Shock; Delaney (Austin) Reeves; great-grandchildren, Ella Warvel, Lily Vance-McDermitt, Gabe Warvel, Izayah Shock, Gabby Shock, Aubrie Goodwin, Emmalee Goodwin, Ellie Weiss, Percy Reeves; sisters, Louise McKillip Carey and Muriel Dobbs; and several nieces and nephews.



Rosetta was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Greg Shock; son-in-law, Dennis McDermitt; sisters, Enid Miller and Anna Slaven; brother Ted McKillip; brother-in-law's Kenneth Carey and Bobby Dobbs; sister-in-law Julia McKillip; niece, Nancy Carey.



Public visitation for Rosetta will be from 11:00am - noon on Friday, November 20th, at the Smith-McQuiston & Webster Funeral Home, 321 US 27 South, Fountain City.



Rosetta's life will be celebrated at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 20th at the funeral home. Officiants will be Pastor Lisa Scarbrough and Reverend Michael Dingle. She will be laid to rest in Williamsburg Cemetery.



All visitors are required to wear a mask and maintain safe social distancing.



Memorial contributions are encouraged for the Hagerstown Boys Basketball Program. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.









