Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Family Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN
Roy Douglas James Obituary
Roy Douglas James

Richmond, IN - Roy Douglas James age 67, passed away unexpectedly at Reid Health on July 22, 2019. He was born August 27, 1951, to Ullie and Lucy James, in Jessimine, Kentucky.

Roy resided in Richmond, Indiana and was a veteran of The United States Army. He was employed at the drive in Fruit Market for many years. Roy enjoyed camping, fishing, working on cars and spending time with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife: Pamela James of Richmond; his children, daughter: Marlena James (Larry "Tony" Brewer); sons: Ullie James (Bonnie Rutherford) and Frank James (Angie Chagdes), all of Richmond; six grandchildren: Melinda Brewer, Anthony Brewer, Michael Brewer, Cy James, Trevor James and Trenton James; six great grandchildren: Adelynn West, Harrison Bender, Caiden Brewer, Bailee Brewer, Marley James and Dominic James; two sisters: Faye Tanner and Bonnie Sue James; sister in law: Darlene Chance and her husband, Joe; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents; he is preceded in death by three sisters: Patricia Gregory, Brenda James and Shirley Weston; two brothers: Lloyd Powell and Walter James; and mother in law: Barbara Fonscea.

Family and friends may visit at Community Family Funeral Home on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Carlos King officiating. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery with military honors provided by the Wayne County Honor Guard. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item on July 24, 2019
