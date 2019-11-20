|
|
Roy Duane Hoadley
Roy Duane Hoadley was greeted by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as he passed from this life to his eternal Home Saturday, November 16, 2019 after a brief stay at the Dayton VA Hospice Center. Duane was born January 23, 1946 in Niles, Michigan. He was an avid University of Michigan football fan. He passed away Saturday after Michigan stomped Michigan State in their annual face-off. He proudly serviced his country in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda (Shaw) Hoadley, their children: Jeff (Sheila) of Stuart, Florida, Mandy of Richmond, Indiana, and Ben (Sarah) of West Palm Beach, Florida; their grandchildren: Joshua, Caleb, Samuel, Ella, Olivia, Luke, Amelia, and Isla; his sisters: Lauri Skipper and Terrie (Rick) Newkirk; his aunt Doris and uncle Jim Zabel, and aunt Mary (Huey) Hoadley; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
He is preceded in death by his mother Louella M. Wilken, father Roy S. Hoadley, step-mother Joy L. Totten, and brother Keith Henry.
Services will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Richmond with Rev. Kevin Hay officiating, 1601 South A Street, Richmond, Indiana. Visitation 2-3p. Celebration of Life 3p. Private burial will be held at the National Veterans Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers (and due to family allergies) donations may be made to the Dayton VA Fisher House - dayton.va.gov/services/Fisher_House.asp or to First Baptist Church of Richmond Indiana - 1601 South A Street, Richmond, IN 47374.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019