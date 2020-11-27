1/1
Roy Lee King
1942 - 2020
Roy Lee King

Centerville, Ind. - Roy Lee King, age 78, of Centerville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Ambassador Healthcare.

Roy Lee was born on September 30, 1942, in Elwood, Indiana, to Roy Taylor and Dorothy Lee King. After high school, he pursued a career as a farrier (horseshoer). Roy Lee was a cowboy and lifelong performer in the King Bros. Rodeo. He performed as a trick rider, barrelman, clown, and all-around entertainer. Roy Lee's gruff sense of humor and curmudgeon personality will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his three children, Michael Taylor King, Thomas Lee King, and Stacia Elaine King; sister, Debra Sue King; brother, Steven Taylor King; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Timothy King; parents; and great-nephew, Caleb Joshua Stevens.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a Celebration of Life for Roy Lee King will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Cambridge City. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund at https://www.justincowboycrisisfund.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
