Roy M. Ridge



Richmond, Ind. - Roy M. Ridge, age 81, of Richmond, Indiana, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at his home in San Diego, California.



Born April 20, 1937, in Richmond, Indiana, to Samuel E. and Rose Johnson Ridge, Roy was a life-long resident of Richmond. He was a 1955 graduate of Richmond High School. Roy served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1961. He was the retired owner of Allied Broadcast Equipment. Roy enjoyed all things related to electronics and technology, always showing his friends and family the latest gadget he had acquired. He loved travelling and meeting people from all over the world, as he was a role model to be open-minded and kind to everyone he met.



Survivors include his brother, Samuel J. (Emma "Pinky") Ridge of Richmond; "son", Ozan Tuzmen of Falmouth, Maine; stepchildren, Benjamin Zwissler of Columbus, Indiana, William Zwissler of Bloomington, Indiana, Elizabeth Zwissler of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Matthew Zwissler of Cooperstown, New York; step grandchildren; nieces and great-nieces, including Sally Martin; nephews and great-nephews, including John Clark III; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Esther Ridge, Betty Martin, and Ruth Krupa; and brother, Robert Ridge.



A private graveside service for Roy M. Ridge will be held at Earlham Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, Indiana.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Reid Hospital Foundation for Cancer Care, 1100 Reid Parkway, Richmond, IN 47374.



Published in The Palladium-Item on Feb. 17, 2019