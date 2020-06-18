Rozan Gerken
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rozan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rozan Gerken

Savannah - Rozan Electa Baldwin Gerken, 90, of Savannah, Georgia and widow of Robert Edward Gerken, died Tuesday afternoon, June 16, 2020, at Savannah Square.

Born in Richmond, Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Seno Earl Baldwin and the late Esther Gertrude Black Baldwin. Mrs. Gerken was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church. She was a longtime schoolteacher and retired after 30 years as a 4th grade teacher at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School in Statesboro. Mrs. Gerken enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, birdwatching, sewing and baking. She loved spending time with her family, her poodle Sandy who died in February, and was known for the cherry pies she baked.

In addition to her husband of 36 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Don Hardwick, and their son, Stephen Hardwick.

Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca G. Haynes of Savannah; her granddaughters, Julianne Haynes and Jessica Haynes, both of Savannah; her brother, Lowell Baldwin and his wife, Lorraine, of Aurora, Ohio, and her nephews, John Hardwick and David Baldwin.

With concern for the safety and health of our family and friends, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Savannah Square. Private burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro.

Remembrances: Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190.

Please share your thoughts about Mrs. Gerken and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.

Gamble Funeral Service of Savannah, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palladium-Item from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved