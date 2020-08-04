1/1
Ruby J. Elam
Ruby J. Elam

Centerville, Ind. - Ruby J. Elam, age 77, of Centerville, Indiana, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after a short illness.

Born March 22, 1943, in Barbourville, Kentucky, to Chester Sr. and Gusta Bright Elam, Ruby lived in the Richmond, Indiana, area most of her life. She attended Centerville Schools. Ruby retired from the Richmond State Hospital, where she worked for over 40 years. Ruby was a member of Ravinia Park Baptist Church. She loved traveling and spending time with her family. Ruby was a caring and patient person. She was a classy lady, who will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her children, Lisa Suttle of Richmond, Bradley Stomm of Muncie, Indiana, and Robert Stomm of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Amber (Jared), Braden, Dylon, Alisha, and Maddie; several great-grandchildren, including Chloe; siblings, Chester Elam Jr. and Dorcas Mattingly; nieces; nephews; cousins; and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mattie Longworth; brothers, Gerald and Harold Elam; and dear friend, Shirley Benthin.

Private services for Ruby J. Elam will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.






Published in The Palladium-Item from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doan & Mills Funeral Home
790 National Road West
Richmond, IN 47374
(765) 966-0596
