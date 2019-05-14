Ruby Jean Clark



Richmond - Ruby Jean Clark, age 87, of Richmond, Indiana, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Reid Health.



Born April 30, 1932, in Nicholasville, Kentucky, to Louis and Beatrice Humphrey Murphy, Ruby lived in Liberty most of her life and moved back to Richmond five years ago. She worked as a home health aide for McSherr Inc. Ruby was an avid reader, loved Elvis Presley, and enjoyed watching old movies.



Survivors include her daughter, Debra (Gary) Locke of Centerville, Indiana; granddaughter, Cheryl (Travis) Frazier of Centerville; grandsons, Thomas (Nikki) Locke of Richmond, Brent Sprinkles of Liberty, Indiana, and Brock Sprinkles of Oxford, Ohio; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Thomas Clark, who died March 10, 1991; daughter, Theresa Ruby; parents; and 12 sisters and brothers.



There will be no services, per Ruby's request. Burial will be in Earlham Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com.