Services
Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
101 West Main Street
Richmond, IN 47374
765-983-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Pennington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby M. Pennington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby M. Pennington Obituary
Ruby M. Foster Pennington, age 78, passed away at Reid Health on February 24, 2020. She was born August 21, 1941, the daughter of Robert and Mazy Foster Holt, in Centerville, Tennessee.

At an early age, Ruby relocated to Richmond, Indiana, with her parents. She was a graduate of Richmond High School and was retired from Manville. She was a member of Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory; her son: Andre Foster of Richmond, IN; sister: Geraldine White of Dayton, Ohio; brother: Rodney Walker (Becky) of Centerville, TN; cousins: Elizabeth Stone, Sue and Leamon Pierce, Mary Gray, Gordon Gray, Elton and Sheena Fowlkes, Jeff and Sharon Boatwright, Charmaine Kirby, Ellen Fowlkes, Linda Fowlkes, Ophelia McShane and Dorothy Rose; sister and brother in laws: Sue Wright (Eugene), Evelyn Tate (John), Becky Watkin (Charles) and Denise Pennington; and a host of nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She also leaves to cherish her memory, her special God son: Dr. Curtis Wright; longtime friends: Phyllis Darden, Barbara Sue Burden, Ruth Barker, Sherri Brown, The VanMeter Family, Sue McDougle, Sadia Hodgkin, and Elizabeth Lloyd.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

The family wishes to give special thanks to the ladies of the Living Vineyard Group.

Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 12 Noon. Family and friends may call Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at

www.communityfamilyfh.com
Published in The Palladium-Item from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Family Funeral Home - Richmond
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -