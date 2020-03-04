|
Ruby M. Foster Pennington, age 78, passed away at Reid Health on February 24, 2020. She was born August 21, 1941, the daughter of Robert and Mazy Foster Holt, in Centerville, Tennessee.
At an early age, Ruby relocated to Richmond, Indiana, with her parents. She was a graduate of Richmond High School and was retired from Manville. She was a member of Greater Second Missionary Baptist Church.
She leaves to cherish her memory; her son: Andre Foster of Richmond, IN; sister: Geraldine White of Dayton, Ohio; brother: Rodney Walker (Becky) of Centerville, TN; cousins: Elizabeth Stone, Sue and Leamon Pierce, Mary Gray, Gordon Gray, Elton and Sheena Fowlkes, Jeff and Sharon Boatwright, Charmaine Kirby, Ellen Fowlkes, Linda Fowlkes, Ophelia McShane and Dorothy Rose; sister and brother in laws: Sue Wright (Eugene), Evelyn Tate (John), Becky Watkin (Charles) and Denise Pennington; and a host of nieces; nephews; and other relatives and friends.
She also leaves to cherish her memory, her special God son: Dr. Curtis Wright; longtime friends: Phyllis Darden, Barbara Sue Burden, Ruth Barker, Sherri Brown, The VanMeter Family, Sue McDougle, Sadia Hodgkin, and Elizabeth Lloyd.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
The family wishes to give special thanks to the ladies of the Living Vineyard Group.
Funeral services will be held at Community Family Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 12 Noon. Family and friends may call Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Earlham Cemetery. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at
www.communityfamilyfh.com
